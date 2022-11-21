Samsung tops global brand ranking, outpacing Google, YouTube

Of 380 brands in 38 markets including the US, the UK, China, India and South Korea, Samsung scored 127 points overall to take the top rank, followed by Google’s 106, YouTube’s 85, Netflix’s 59 and Shopee’s 51 points.

The score was based on YouGov’s estimate of the 12-month brand ranking through September 2022.

Samsung’s position on the list has been rising over the past four years. After staying in the No 4 position in 2019 and 2020, Samsung came in second after Google in 2021 and overtook it this year.