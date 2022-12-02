Friday, December 2, 2022

ANN news highlights: Fri, Dec 2, 2022

Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar democracy leader says 2,000 dead fighting junta, urges military aid - Reuters for The Star

At least 2,000 pro-democracy fighters have been killed in Myanmar battling a military junta that seized power last year, the head of a parallel civilian government said in an interview aired on Thursday (Dec 10), urging allies to provide military aid.

Covid-19 China I

Experts call for attention on COVID anxiety, treatment - China Daily

Putting down the mobile phone, talking about negative feelings with friends or seeking professional counseling are some of the methods helpful in tackling depression and anxiety during a COVID-19 outbreak, experts said.

Covid-19 China II

Many services resume in Guangzhou as restrictions ease - China Daily

Dine-in services at restaurants in low-risk areas in the Haizhu, Liwan and Tianhe districts in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, were allowed to resume on Thursday.

Crime Malaysia

‘Golf resort’ syndicate busted - The Star

An international syndicate duping victims with fake investment and job opportunities abroad is believed to have rented a golf resort in a remote area, hoping its “call centre” in the middle of an oil palm plantation will go unnoticed.



City Singapore

Singapore, New York top ‘world’s costliest city’ survey - AFP for Straits Times

Singapore and New York are jointly the world’s most expensive cities after inflation soared in 2022, an annual survey showed on Thursday.