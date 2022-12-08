Thursday, December 8, 2022

ANN news highlights: Thur, Dec 8, 2022

Bringing Asia Closer

Oscar Malaysia

Will an Oscar come next for Yeoh? | The Star

In the lead-up to the Academy Awards, Malaysia’s own Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has been chosen as Time magazine’s “Icon of the Year”.

Changing Asia

The “Changing Asia – New Normal” Photography Exhibition opens on Dec 9 in HK - Vientiane Times

Co-organized by China Daily and Asia News Network, a photography exhibition themed “Changing Asia – New Normal” will open in Hong Kong on December 9, 2022. It was held in Bangkok on Nov 16, coinciding with Bangkok's hosting of a key meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies, which made a great success. The exhibition has attracted 179 photographers from 18 countries, with 1,175 images submitted. Zhou Li, deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily Group, and publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily Asia will deliver the welcoming remarks at the opening ceremony.

Diplomacy China-Saudi

Xi lands in Riyadh for epoch-making summit, state visit | Article | China Daily

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit, and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

South China Sea

China taking positions to deny PH access to key WPS areas | Global News

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert.