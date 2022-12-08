Thursday, December 8, 2022
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN news highlights: Thur, Dec 8, 2022
Bringing Asia Closer
Oscar Malaysia
Will an Oscar come next for Yeoh? | The Star
In the lead-up to the Academy Awards, Malaysia’s own Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has been chosen as Time magazine’s “Icon of the Year”.
Changing Asia
The “Changing Asia – New Normal” Photography Exhibition opens on Dec 9 in HK - Vientiane Times
Co-organized by China Daily and Asia News Network, a photography exhibition themed “Changing Asia – New Normal” will open in Hong Kong on December 9, 2022. It was held in Bangkok on Nov 16, coinciding with Bangkok's hosting of a key meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies, which made a great success. The exhibition has attracted 179 photographers from 18 countries, with 1,175 images submitted. Zhou Li, deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily Group, and publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily Asia will deliver the welcoming remarks at the opening ceremony.
Diplomacy China-Saudi
Xi lands in Riyadh for epoch-making summit, state visit | Article | China Daily
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council summit, and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
South China Sea
China taking positions to deny PH access to key WPS areas | Global News
Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert.
Politics India
A rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party wins Delhi municipal elections - The Statesman
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the powerful civic body of the National Capital.
Kudo Japan
Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize / Expert recognized for swatting a parasitic disease - The Japan News
Kazuyo Ichimori, a visiting professor at Nagasaki University, has been named as the recipient of the 29th Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize for her commitment to eliminating the mosquito-borne tropical disease lymphatic filariasis in developing countries — particularly during her time as a World Health Organization specialist.
Soccer Japan
Editorial: Japan’s soccer players opened door to new era for national team - The Japan News
Although Japan failed to achieve its long-cherished dream of advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals, a solid mark has been left on Japanese soccer history through the efforts of the Hajime Moriyasu-coached national team, which vanquished major powers of the soccer world.
Media S Korea
Opinion: President Yoon’s futile war on the press - Korea Herald
President Yoon Suk-yeol’s pushback against the news media is unproductive. Tough media questions accompany the job of leading a democratic state. State leaders cannot muzzle reporters or throw them in prison like a dictator. Nor should they think the silent treatment will work. Questions will only continue and likely sharpen the more a leader hunkers down.
EV Indonesia
Editorial: Driving EV uptake - Jakarta Post
The Indonesian government has exempted electric vehicles (EVs), battery EVs and plug-in hybrid EVs from sales and luxury sales taxes, plans to subsidize EV purchases and has successfully wooed in EV manufacturing behemoths from South Korea, China and Japan to set up manufacturing plants in the country.
Finance Myanmar
Central Bank of Myanmar and Russian’s central bank sign MOU on banking cooperation | Eleven Media Group Co., Ltd
A memorandum of understanding on banking cooperation between the Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) and the Central Bank of Russian Federation was signed on December 5.
Economy Cambodia
WB retains GDP growth forecast for 2022 at 4.8% | Phnom Penh Post
The World Bank (WB) has maintained its 2022 economic growth forecast for Cambodia, issued in September, at 4.8 per cent, highlighting the Kingdom’s remarkable post-Covid-19 economic recovery.
Business S Korea
SK chief stresses ties with Japan to tackle geopolitical challenges / Korea Herald
South Korea, the United States and Japan should work closely together to address geopolitical challenges pressing Northeast Asia and beyond, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said at a forum.
Economy China
CPC leadership analyzes economic work for next year, makes arrangements for anti-graft work - China Daily
The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee convened a meeting on Tuesday to analyze and study the economic work in 2023, and make arrangements for improving Party conduct and moral integrity, and combating corruption.
Business Japan
Leading Japan advertising firm confesses to illicit bidding for Tokyo Games test events - The Japan News
Major advertising company Hakuhodo Inc. has admitted to participating in bid-rigging for contracts to plan test events for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
Crypto Singapore
Super rich folks in wealth hubs, including S’pore, still have their eyes on crypto - Straits Times
The super rich in some of the world’s wealth management hubs, such as Singapore and Hong Kong, have not been put off by the recent cryptocurrency crash and continue to look to digital assets to diversify their investments, according to a survey out on Wednesday.