Japan unveils future-food breakthrough: ‘meat’ made from rice bran

Yamagata University Prof Masanori Watanabe and rice milling machine manufacturer Satake Corp have announced success in their efforts to produce a meat substitute using protein extracted from defatted rice bran. The breakthrough is expected to bring a new source of income for farmers in the future.

Meat substitutes are made from soybeans and other plant-derived ingredients, which are processed to closely resemble the real thing. Fake meat is being heralded as a protein source that could help stave off the food crisis caused by population growth, climate change and war.

The rice-bran breakthrough is bound to catch the eye of Thailand’s substitute-meat industry, which is a global leader in the growing trend of sustainable future foods.

The defatted rice bran used in Prof Watanabe’s project is residue left over when rice oil is extracted from rice bran.

It has few uses other than as livestock feed and is often discarded.