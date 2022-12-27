Korean dies from 'brain-eating amoeba' after returning from Thailand

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency confirmed that a Korean national in his 50s had died after returning from Thailand. The man returned to South Korea on December 10 after a four-month stint there. He was admitted to a hospital the next day and died on Wednesday last week.

The KDCA said it had conducted genetic tests on three types of pathogens causing Naegleria fowleri to confirm the cause of his death. The testing confirmed the gene in the man’s body was 99.6% similar to that found in a meningitis patient reported abroad.

This is the first known infection from the disease in South Korea. The first case was reported in the US state of Virginia in 1937.

Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba, or a single-celled living organism, that lives in soil and warm freshwater, such as hot springs, lakes and rivers, across the globe. The amoeba enters the body by inhalation through the nose and travels to the brain.