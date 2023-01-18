India set to overtake China as world's most populous nation

For Nikita Bhola, mother to a one-day-old son, however, giving her three-year-old daughter a sibling was important. Bhola said she was elated at the birth of her baby boy.

“I always wanted to have one of each,” she said.

On the streets of the Indian capital, people felt that the government needed to take steps to tame its population growth, which is actually slowing down.

The South Asian nation's annual population growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, down from 1.7% in the previous 10 years.

"They should bring out some rules and regulations that help in controlling our country’s population,” New Delhi resident Azhar Khan said.

“When the country’s population is in control, then only we can develop further.”

The use of family planning methods in India increased to 66.67% in 2019-21, up from 53.5% in 2015-16.

India's total fertility rate - the number of children per woman - fell to 2 in 2019-2021, down from 3.4 in 1992-93.

With 27.3% of its population aged between 15 and 29 years, India is among the youngest countries in the world.

