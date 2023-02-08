Syria insists earthquake aid go through Damascus, citing sovereign rights

"I think I answered it very clear yesterday. I said ‘cross line’ is available. The Syrian government is ready to help to support any countries who wanted to provide the shelters, the food supply, the medications to the Syrians," Syrian ambassador Bassam Sabbagh told reporters.

Damascus has long opposed the humanitarian operation that has delivered aid into Syria from Turkey, saying assistance should be delivered from inside Syria.

When pressed by reporters if the urgent need for the earthquake response might change that requirement, Sabbagh said it was a matter of sovereignty.

“It's not that we consider, it's the international law. It is the UN charter. So don't characterize it as this is a position of Syria. It is a position of each and every country who are keen to maintain sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. So it's a principle," said Sabbagh.