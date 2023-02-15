Truffles Successfully Cultivated by Japanese Researchers

Focusing on this symbiosis, the team artificially stimulated mycorrhiza formation by pouring liquid containing truffle spores on the roots of konara oak saplings.

They then planted the saplings at four test sites in Japan between three and five years ago. In November last year, they found 22 truffles growing at two of the four sites. The largest was 9 centimeters long and weighed 60 grams, comparable in size to those on the market.

Truffles rarely grow wild in Japan, and those available for purchase are almost all imported. If mass production of domestic truffles becomes possible through cultivation, it could lead to a new industry with export potential.