In ageing South Korea, free subway rides for the elderly become a political headache

"We've tried (hiring younger people) before, but it's not possible to hire people under the age of 65 in this field,” Bae added.

In the capital, where almost 1.7 million people are 65 or older, more than 233 million free rides were taken last year. That cost Seoul Metro some 315 billion won ($250 million) last year, equivalent to 30% of its debt, Seoul Metro data showed.

In 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the losses peaked at 371 billion won ($292.45 million) from more than 274 million free rides. The situation has city governments locking horns with the finance ministry, which rejects their calls for the national government to shoulder some of the surging costs.

The dispute is part of broader challenges for Asia's fourth-largest economy which faces growing demand for senior welfare despite one of the world's lowest birth rates.

Seoul city unveiled plans in December to raise base metro fares by up to 30% starting in April, citing the mushrooming debt, and said the national government should help as the policy began under authoritarian rule in the 1980s. However, the finance ministry has refused the demand, saying the state has already funded building and improving subway systems and local authorities are responsible for operating them.

A Gallup poll released last week showed 60% of South Koreans support raising the minimum age for senior citizen benefits to 70 and 34% opposed it. It showed little signs of a generational divide, but some young voters said there need to be broader social discussions over ways to better support the underprivileged, while others said welfare standards should be updated as the country is rapidly changing into an ageing society.

Reuters