Resumption of air routes from Vietnam to China postponed to late April

However, due to China’s new policy, the airlines of Vietnam have to temporarily postpone the resumption until late April or May depending on the next decisions from China, according to the CAAV.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, there were 14 airlines of Vietnam and China operating air routes between the two countries.

Among them, 11 Chinese carriers operated 32 air routes from 14 destinations in China to five in Vietnam, with a total of 240 flights each way per week. Three Vietnamese carriers (Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific Airlines, and Vietjet Air) operated 72 air routes from five destinations in Vietnam to 48 in China, with 421 flights per week in total.