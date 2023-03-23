Thursday, March 23, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Thur, Mar 23, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Crisis Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka leader warns hard times to follow IMF bailout - AFP for Dawn



Economy S Korea

S. Korea to raise guard against market instability after Fed rate hike - Yonhap for Korea Herald



Military Philippines

Marcos firm on new military sites amid China warning | Inquirer



Tensions China-India

India, China don't want war and confrontation, have wisdom to resolve dispute: Chinese envoy - The Statesman



Myanmar Crisis

US to announce more sanctions against Myanmar junta - Reuters for Straits Times

