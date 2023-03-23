Thursday, March 23, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Thur, Mar 23, 2023
Crisis Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka leader warns hard times to follow IMF bailout - AFP for Dawn
Economy S Korea
S. Korea to raise guard against market instability after Fed rate hike - Yonhap for Korea Herald
Military Philippines
Marcos firm on new military sites amid China warning | Inquirer
Tensions China-India
India, China don't want war and confrontation, have wisdom to resolve dispute: Chinese envoy - The Statesman
Myanmar Crisis
US to announce more sanctions against Myanmar junta - Reuters for Straits Times
Summit Ci-Putin
Xi's Russia visit promotes global strategic stability - China Daily
Ukraine Japan I
Kishida’s surprise Kyiv visit bolsters Japan’s image as defender of peaceful rules-based order - Straits Times
Ukraine Japan II
Secrecy Surrounded PM Kishida’s Trip to Kyiv - The Japan News
Politics Indonesia
Jokowi plays kingmaker as Megawati weighs Ganjar-Prabowo ticket - Jakarta Post
Society Nepal
Vulnerable Nepali girls forced into prostitution in India - Kathmandu Post
Society Bhutan
Number of older persons expected to more than double by 2047 | Kuensel
Image Hong Kong
HK courts Michelle Yeoh to help promote city | China Daily
Media Philippines
Inquirer story wins La Salle Scholarum media award | Inquirer
Philippines
Opinion: Wasted talents and squandered wits | Inquirer
Economy Pakistan
Opinion: Lessons from Pakistan’s economic crisis | The Daily Star