Thursday, March 23, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Thur, Mar 23, 2023
Crisis Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka leader warns hard times to follow IMF bailout - AFP for Dawn
 

Economy S Korea 
S. Korea to raise guard against market instability after Fed rate hike - Yonhap for Korea Herald
 

Military Philippines
Marcos firm on new military sites amid China warning | Inquirer
 

Tensions China-India
India, China don't want war and confrontation, have wisdom to resolve dispute: Chinese envoy - The Statesman
 

Myanmar Crisis
US to announce more sanctions against Myanmar junta - Reuters for Straits Times
 

