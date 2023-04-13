Asia Updates - Thursday, April 13, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
THURSDAY, April 13, 2023
nationthailand
Asia Updates - Thursday, April 13, 2023

Asia Updates - Thursday, April 13, 2023

THURSDAY, April 13, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Thur, April 13, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Myanmar Crisis 
Myanmar junta says village air strike targeted insurgents - Agencies for Straits Times

Military China
Xi urges boost to armed forces' modernization - China Daily

N Korea 
N. Korea fires intermediate-range or longer ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military - Yonhap for Korea Herald

Crime Japan
Tokyo Police Arrest Japanese Fraud Suspects Extradited from Cambodia - The Japan News

Himalaya
At least three Sherpa guides buried in Everest after massive ice mass movement - Kathmandu Post

Diplomacy Vietnam
US State Secretary Blinken to break ground on new $1.2b embassy in Hà Nội - Vietnam News

Obituary Bangladesh
A nation-builder like no one else | The Daily Star

Espinage US-Korea
Editorial: US spying on allies - Korea Herald

Forex China
Opinion: A reality check for the renminbi - Korea Herald

Energy China-Mongolia-Russia
Negotiations underway for new China-Mongolia-Russia pipeline | China Daily

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand