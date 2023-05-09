Syria's Assad boosted by return to Arab fold

Now, as Arab states bring him back into the fold, the logic appears to have worked for him once again.

Assad could well be rubbing shoulders with Arab kings and presidents at a May 19 summit in Riyadh thanks to Syria's readmission to the Arab League, a big moment in his regional rehabilitation even as he continues to be shunned by the West.

It would have been unthinkable earlier in the conflict when Gulf Arab states swung behind rebels battling to oust Assad, and then US President Donald Trump branded him an "animal" for using chemical weapons - an accusation he routinely denied.

He owes his survival in large part to Iran and Russia, which were always more committed to his survival than his adversaries in the West and Middle East were to seeing him toppled by rebels. Assad, 57, has outlasted many of the foreign officials who believed his demise was once imminent.

Now, geopolitical shifts in the Middle East have only strengthened Assad's hand as the region's most powerful states pursue entente over conflict, among them Assad's Shi'ite Islamist backers in Tehran and their Sunni rival Saudi Arabia.

Damascus has not yet said if Assad will attend the summit.

Shaped early on by the war in Iraq and the crisis in Lebanon, Assad's rule came to be defined by the civil war which spiralled out of the 2011 Arab Spring, when Syrians demanding democracy took to the streets, to be met with deadly force.

Helped by Russia's air force and Iran-backed militias, Assad clawed back the bulk of Syria in years of conflict, deploying siege warfare to recover areas such as eastern Ghouta - a tactic condemned as "medieval" by UN investigators.