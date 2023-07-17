49 dead or missing in downpour in South Korea after more bodies recovered from tunnel

The Osong underground roadway in the central city of Cheongju was flooded Saturday when a nearby river overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to heavy rain, leaving 15 vehicles, including a bus, trapped underwater.

Four more bodies were recovered overnight, bringing the death toll to 13.

Nationwide, 40 people, including 19 in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, had been reported to have been killed in the aftermath of the heavy rains that have pounded the country since last week as of 6 a.m., according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

As of 6 a.m., nine people remain missing, including eight in North Gyeongsang Province, while 34 people have been reportedly injured.

Casualties could rise as rescuers continue an operation to drain and search the flooded underpass, where more than 10 vehicles are believed to be submerged.