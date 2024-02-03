Bhutan achieves record-breaking tourism earnings

In the same period, the country welcomed more than 103,000 tourists, exceeding the projected tourism arrival target.

The Department of Tourism (DoT) reported that 70 per cent of these visitors were from India, each contributing an SDF of 1,200 rupees (INR). The remaining 30 per cent consisted of international guests who paid the full SDF.

In 2018, SDF earnings stood at USD 24 million, followed by USD 25 million in 2019. However, due to the impact of the pandemic, 2020 saw a decrease to USD 3 million, followed by a gradual recovery in 2022 with earnings of USD 6.5 million.

DoT Director General Dorji Dhradhul, said that the trend this year is very promising and the outlook for 2024 is very good. He said that they anticipate a robust tourist season, particularly if the influx of visitors from China, India, and the broader Asian region increases as projected.