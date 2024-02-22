Japanese, Thai men charged in nuclear sale to Iran – US DOJ

The investigation involved the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) offices in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Denmark, and India, as well as the Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs and the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

The US expressed gratitude to Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand for their cooperation in the prosecution.

Ebisawa, aged 60, and his Thai co-defendant, Somphop Singhasiri, 61, were involved in trafficking drugs, weapons, and nuclear materials, including offering uranium and weapons-grade plutonium, anticipating Iran's use for nuclear weapons, according to Anne Milgram, head of the DEA.

Both individuals have been ordered detained.

Ebisawa is specifically accused of conspiring to sell weapons-grade nuclear material and lethal narcotics from Myanmar and purchasing military weapons for an armed insurgent group.