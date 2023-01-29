Returning workers crowd China train stations, play down Covid concerns

China abandoned its strict "zero Covid" policy in early December and many workers who had not been able to see family since the pandemic started, rushed to leave cities taking advantage of restriction-free travel.

After a week, many are returning to go back to work and concerns of a Covid-19 resurgence seem far from their minds.

"Personally I am not worried about the epidemic. I think it is over," said Li Hongwei, who works as a welder in Shanghai.

Lunar New Year holiday trips inside China surged 74% from last year after authorities scrapped Covid-19 travel curbs, state media reported on Saturday, though the number of journeys was still only half of pre-pandemic levels.