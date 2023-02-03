Hong Kong to give away 500,000 free airline tickets worldwide

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced the project on Thursday during the launch of the global promotional campaign Hello Hong Kong, saying that the giveaway is “the world’s biggest welcome ever”.

“Hong Kong is now seamlessly connected to the Chinese mainland and the whole international world,” Lee said in his welcome remarks. “Attracting arrivals across the globe will help reinvigorate Hong Kong’s economy.”

The city’s leader highlighted a slew of mega sports and art events in the coming months, including the Hong Kong Marathon and Art Basel, and introduced iconic cultural places such as the West Kowloon Cultural District.

China Daily

Asia News Network