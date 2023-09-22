Cross-Strait marriages see sharp increase amid deepening integration

According to a recent report by Taiwan’s “Mainland Affairs Council”, the total number of cross-Strait marriages exceeded 350,000 as of June.

In the first half of the year, 3,532 cross-Strait marriages were recorded, up 185 % year-on-year, the report said.

Feng Fapeng, director of the Fu­jian Home Service Association’s cross-Strait marriage committee, said that Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authorities used Covid-19 as an excuse to block cross-Strait exchanges, which created tensions and acted as a deterrent for cross-Strait marriages.

From 2008 to 2015, when the Kuomintang was in office, there were close exchanges between both sides and the annual number of cross-Strait marriages was 10,000 or above, according to the report.

The number gradually declined after the DPP came to power in 2016. It dropped to just over 2,000 a year in 2020 and 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic, data showed.