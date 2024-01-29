Nobel laureate warns of loan risks, economic fragmentation

Many small and medium-sized banks in the United States hold property-related loan assets, which have become a major risk in recent years, Diamond said in his remarks at the Keynote Luncheon on the second day of the 17th Asian Financial Forum 2024 in Hong Kong on Jan 25.

He said it is difficult to judge the next crisis in the global banking industry, but commercial property has become a weak link in the industry, as remote work during the pandemic has reduced the demand for commercial space.

One positive thing is that Diamond does not think we are not going to have a major financial crisis, said the Merton H. Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

However, Diamond described geo-economic fragmentation as the global economy "splitting into different parts of the world with different groups and ending with less efficient trade and less efficient production all around the world".

"I'm not a macroeconomist. I'm not a political scientist," said Diamond. "So, I'll try to talk from the perspective of a financial crisis expert to think about the role of geo-economic fragmentation and whether we're soon to see a change in the trend toward more and more fragmentation."