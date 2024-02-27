Now you can fly from A and B with C

But with numerous interfaces millions on the C919 alone linking various systems such as hydraulics and avionics, it's far from just a simple assembly, which is accomplished in China.

With over 2,000 wing drawings, integrated design of the fuselage, wings, pylon-mounted engines, and nearly 200 patent applications, the C919 signifies a leap forward for China's aviation industry.

The C919 injects fresh vitality into the aviation industry, as it is expected to end the binary paradigm of A(Airbus) or B(Boeing), providing airlines worldwide with a C option, COMAC being the manufacturer of the C919.