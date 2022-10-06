Germany, Spain stick to plan to build new gas pipeline as leaders meet

The meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez came as their governments disagreed on other possible measures to tackle Europe’s energy crisis in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Spain has backed calls within the European Union for joint borrowing to help the 27-nation bloc navigate the energy crunch together and for a gas price cap. Germany has opposed both measures and come under criticism for going its own way with a vast €200-billion (7.4 trillion baht) relief package its peers could not afford.

“Right now Spain has a regasification potential that could be at Europe’s disposal. The paradox is that Spain and Portugal are energy islands because we are not interconnected but we have European regulations. Therefore what Spain and the Iberian peninsula is asking is to be interconnected, to be part of the energy market. I think that would be good for France, good for Germany, good for Europe and without a doubt in the moment we are living it would bring peace of mind to the whole of Europe because we will have more alternatives,” said Spain’s Sanchez after the meeting.

Scholz did not think France had ruled out building a gas pipeline across the Pyrenees and said he firmly believed Europe needed more energy connections.