One year on, countries divided over Ukraine crisis

Also, 54 % in India, 48 % in Turkiye and 42 % in China support a quick end to the crisis.

People in these three countries, as well as in Russia, consider the emergence of a "multipolar world order" more probable than a "bipolar arrangement" between China and the US.

In contrast to opinions in the West, people in many non-Western countries appear to believe that the post-Cold War era is over.

The paradox of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is that "the West is both more united and less influential in the world than ever before", said Mark Leonard, co-founder of the European Council on Foreign Relations and co-author of a report based on the survey.

Emerging powers, such as India and Turkey, will act on their own terms and resist being caught in a conflict between the US and China, according to Leonard's report.

It said that one of the most striking findings of the survey is that most people, both within and beyond the West, believe the US-led liberal order is coming to an end.