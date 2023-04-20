Holy oil, sceptres and a spoon: King Charles' coronation ceremony

"It (the chair) faces the altar and the stone of Scone (or Stone of Destiny) that is underneath.... is the stone that Edward I took from Scotland and said to be the stone that Scottish Kings were crowned on," said Hunt.

She added that the form of the ''ceremony of the anointing.... will be very similar for Charles III, as it was for Elizabeth II''.

"The holy oil, the chrism which has been consecrated is poured into a spoon, (a) very old item of regalia, and the Archbishop of Canterbury....takes the oil and anoints the monarch in three different places," said Hunt.

After the anointing, it is onto the investiture, where Hunt says "the king is dressed up to look like a king".

The regalia he is given includes the Sovereign's Orb - commissioned for Charles II's coronation and is a globe of gold with a cross mounted on top, surrounded by a band of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires and pearls with a large amethyst at the summit. It is a representation of Christian sovereignty.

The Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross, which weighs in at 530 carats and is the world's largest colourless cut diamond, is a symbol of the monarch's religious power, while the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove made from a gold rod in three sections shows the monarch is a merciful ruler.

The Sword of State represents the monarch's power and authority and their promise to defend religion and the country.

According to Hunt, the centrepiece of the regalia is St Edward's Crown which weighs about 2.2 kg (4 lb 12 ounces). It is made up of a solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines, and has a velvet cap with an ermine band.

Charles will be crowned with the historic crown that has been used since the coronation of King Charles II in 1661 after the monarchy was restored following the 10-year republic of Oliver Cromwell.

"(It) is a replica of the crown that was St. Edward's (the original) ... (it) was destroyed when Charles I was beheaded and then (the crown was) recommissioned in 1661 for Charles II. So it looks really, really old. It looks medieval but it's the 17th century," said Hunt.

"The monarch then in all the regalia and the crown is then presented to the congregation, the rest of the Abbey and to the world as the monarch," she added.

Charles and Camilla will then "recede into St. Edward's Chapel and change their clothes... And... Charles ...will put on the Imperial State Crown, which is really a symbol of England's separateness from anywhere else."

The couple are then expected to head off for the coronation procession and pose on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Reuters