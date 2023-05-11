Nato doesn’t see China as threat, says top official

"We are working on military plans against Russia and the terrorist groups. That's where the plans are focusing on," he said after a meeting of the alliance's national military chiefs at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

Bauer also said the war in Ukraine would increasingly be a battle between large numbers of poorly trained Russian troops with outdated equipment and a smaller Ukrainian force with better Western weapons and training

Bauer noted Russia was now deploying significant numbers of tanks designed in the years after World War Two.

The Ukrainians meanwhile would "focus on quality, with Western weapon systems and Western training," Bauer said.

Reuters