PM holds bilateral meetings with EU on economic cooperation

The Davos 2024 event started on Monday and will conclude today (January 19).

According to a Thai government press release, on Thursday morning Srettha met with Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission at the Congress Centre in Davos. Both parties exchanged views on the conflicts and unrest in various parts of the globe and emphasized the importance of promoting positive relationships and connectivity among countries at the government, economic, and community levels.

The Thai PM and EC president also agreed to continue negotiating more free trade agreements (FTAs) between Thailand and members of the European Union to boost international trade.

Srettha’s next meeting was with Christian Fischer, deputy chairman of the board of management at Robert Bosch, a world leader in automotive, industrial, building and energy technology, and consumer products with a presence in 60 countries.

Srettha and Fischer discussed investment opportunities in Thailand in both automotive and non-automotive industries. The company is interested in establishing manufacturing facilities in Thailand to export products to countries in the Southeast Asian region and Japan.

Srettha invited Bosch to set up a regional headquarters in Thailand and promised to provide supporting measures, especially in the industries related to electric vehicles.