World Cup fans shun Qatar over pricey hotels and LGBTQ, alcohol bans

Qatar had been hoping to welcome huge numbers of visitors from around the world due to several favourable factors.

These include a better location for international flights than the previous three hosts, South Africa, Brazil, and Russia, and the fact that eight World Cup stadiums are close to its capital, Doha. Also, as a smaller country, Qatar can facilitate tourists more easily.

However, the country has reportedly failed to meet its visitor targets for the World Cup, with stadiums showing large patches of empty seats during games.

Three reasons have been given for the disappointing turnout: