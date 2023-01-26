International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023
The Embassy of Israel organized an intimate gathering to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day designated by the UN (January 27) to commemorate and honour the victims of the Holocaust.
Six million Jews including one million children and five million others belonging to ‘unwanted group’ were systematically and brutally killed by the Nazi regime during WWII.
The event was held under the theme “Jewish Resistance during the
Holocaust: Marking 80 Years since the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising”. The theme, chosen by Yad Vashem, Israel’s official Memorial to the Victims of the Holocaust, aims to commemorate a less-knows side of the Holocaust; stories of remarkable acts of heroism and bravery.
Among all stories of heroism, perhaps the most well-known incident is the uprising of the Warsaw Ghetto – enclosed districts that isolated Jews from the non-Jewish population - in Poland, in 1943.
This was the first, largest and longest-lasting urban rebellion against Nazi Germany. The uprising became a symbol of the battle of the few against the many, and of the freedom and power of the human spirit.
Ambassador of Israel, Orna Sagiv, lit six candles in memory of the six million victims. Menahem Fogel, the former spokesperson of Yad Vashem, shared the personal story of his father who was forcefully drafted to a working force supporting the Nazi army, fled and became an officer in the Russian military, fighting the Nazi Regime. Miss Monsicha Rungchawannont, a history blogger and an author spoke of the importance of retelling past events to future generations. Music students from the College of Music, Mahidol University, performed during the ceremony.
Although the Holocaust happened more than 80 years ago, the lessons from the atrocities are just as relevant today as they were then; hatred, intolerance, massacres and horrific incidents are still taking place around the globe.
During the ceremony, Ambassador Sagiv said, “We remind current and future generations that it is up to us to fight so these atrocities can never happen again. Let us teach and direct our youth to prevent and resolve conflicts, and learn from mistakes in the past”.