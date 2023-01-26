International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023

Six million Jews including one million children and five million others belonging to ‘unwanted group’ were systematically and brutally killed by the Nazi regime during WWII.

The event was held under the theme “Jewish Resistance during the

Holocaust: Marking 80 Years since the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising”. The theme, chosen by Yad Vashem, Israel’s official Memorial to the Victims of the Holocaust, aims to commemorate a less-knows side of the Holocaust; stories of remarkable acts of heroism and bravery.

Among all stories of heroism, perhaps the most well-known incident is the uprising of the Warsaw Ghetto – enclosed districts that isolated Jews from the non-Jewish population - in Poland, in 1943.

This was the first, largest and longest-lasting urban rebellion against Nazi Germany. The uprising became a symbol of the battle of the few against the many, and of the freedom and power of the human spirit.