Rescuers work against time as Turkey-Syria quake death toll passes 7,800

Wringing their hands in stunned silence, Adana's elderly were preparing to spend their second night on the wooden floors and worn sofas of a school-turned-shelter after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey this week.

They fled on foot with almost nothing, helped by younger neighbours or relatives. Their children and teenage grandchildren dashed back into their now unstable homes for absolute essentials, mostly a few blankets and medicine packets.

In this city in southern Turkey, the elderly now sat in wool hats in a chilly school auditorium - where at least temperatures were warmer than for those camping out around bonfires or in their cars outside.

The tremor that struck in the early hours of Monday (February 6) has killed at least 6,300 people across Turkey and Syria.

Kemal, 86, and his 60-year-old daughter had clutched onto each other as they wobbled down the four storeys of their shaking building - with only his walker in tow so he could make it to the school on foot.

"I wasn't afraid for myself, I was worried about my daughters," recounted Kemal, his legs lifted onto a second chair and tucked under a blanket to stay warm.

He was surrounded by his three daughters and their children - several generations of displaced.

One daughter said she had clambered back into their apartment to get the medications to treat illnesses in his heart, back and blood. She told Reuters she kept thinking she was dying.

Koca Halil Budak - in his 80s - said he had survived an earthquake at age 8 and was lucky to have made it through his second, which struck when he was visiting his son in Adana.

"I tried to hold the cupboard, it was shaking... My son said 'dad don't be afraid,' so we got dressed and went outside," Budak said - also surrounded by his wife and their children.