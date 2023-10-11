USS Gerald R. Ford and its Carrier Strike Group
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel after the attack by Hamas.
Here are some key details and features of the USS Ford and its strike group:
The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is a United States Navy aircraft carrier and the lead ship of the Gerald R. Ford class of carriers. It is named in honour of the 38th President of the United States, Gerald Ford.
The USS Gerald R. Ford is one of the most technologically advanced and modern aircraft carriers in the US Navy's fleet.
Commissioning: The USS Gerald R. Ford was commissioned on July 22, 2017. It is the first of its class
and represents a significant leap forward in terms of technology, design, and capabilities compared to its predecessor, the Nimitz-class carriers.
Design and Features:
Advanced Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS): The USS Ford is equipped with an EMALS, which replaces the traditional steam catapults used on older carriers. EMALS is more efficient, reliable, and allows for a wider range of aircraft to be launched.
Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG): The ship features an AAG system for aircraft recovery, which is more reliable and requires less maintenance than the previous arresting cables.
Increased Aircraft Capacity: The USS Ford can carry more aircraft than Nimitz-class carriers, including the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, E-2D Hawkeye, and other aircraft.
Enhanced Flight Deck: The flight deck design has been improved to facilitate more efficient aircraft operations.
Advanced Radar and Communication Systems: The carrier is equipped with state-of-the-art radar and communication systems for improved situational awareness and connectivity.
Increased Automation: The USS Ford incorporates more automation in its systems, reducing the required
crew size and operational costs.
Power and Propulsion: The USS Gerald R. Ford is powered by two A1B nuclear reactors, providing it with
nearly three times the electrical generation capacity of the Nimitz-class carriers. This increased power capacity enables the ship to support its advanced systems and future technologies.
Crew and Complement: The USS Ford has a smaller crew compared to Nimitz-class carriers due to increased automation, it still requires a complement of over 4,500 personnel to operate effectively.
Cost and Controversy: The construction of the USS Gerald R. Ford faced several challenges, including cost overruns and delays. Its development and construction were subject to scrutiny and criticism, primarily due to its ambitious technological innovations and the associated costs.
The USS Gerald R. Ford is a symbol of the US Navy's commitment to maintaining a modern and capable
fleet of aircraft carriers. It represents a significant advancement in carrier design and capabilities,
allowing for more flexible and efficient operations.
USS Gerald R. Ford was expected to play a significant role within the US Navy's Carrier Strike Groups (CSGs). The Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG 12) would typically include the USS Gerald R. Ford as its centrepiece, along with various other supporting vessels and units.
The composition of a Carrier Strike Group (CSG)
Guided-Missile Cruisers (CG):
USS Normandy (CG-60) was commissioned on December 9, 1989. It is part of the Ticonderoga class of guided-missile cruisers, which are multi-mission warships known for their versatility and capabilities.
The Ticonderoga-class cruisers are designed for multi-mission warfare and are equipped to handle a wide range of missions, including anti-air, anti-submarine, anti-surface, and strike operations.
USS Normandy has a length of approximately 567 feet (173 meters) and a beam (width) of 55 feet (17 meters). The full-load displacement of the USS Normandy is around 9,800 tons.
Ticonderoga-class cruisers like the USS Normandy are armed with a variety of advanced weaponry, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, Standard Missile (SM) systems, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and close-in weapon systems (CIWS) for defence against incoming threats.
USS Normandy is equipped with the Aegis Combat System, a highly advanced integrated naval weapons system that enhances the ship's capabilities in air and missile defence, as well as other mission areas.
The ship typically carries a crew of around 350 officers and enlisted personnel. This includes sailors responsible for ship operations, combat systems, and aviation facilities.
The USS Normandy is capable of conducting a wide range of missions, including air and missile defence, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, strike operations, and other naval tasks. The ship's missions and deployments can vary over time, depending on operational requirements and international events.
Guided-Missile Destroyers (DDG):
1. USS Roosevelt (DDG-80) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in the United States Navy. Here is some information about the USS Roosevelt (DDG-80):
Commissioning: The USS Roosevelt was commissioned on October 14, 2000. It is part of the Arleigh Burke class, which is one of the U.S. Navy's most versatile and technologically advanced destroyer classes.
Class and Design: The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are designed for multi-mission warfare. They are equipped to handle a wide range of missions, including anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and ballistic missile defense.
Dimensions: The USS Roosevelt has a length of approximately 509 feet (155 meters) and a beam (width) of 66 feet (20 meters). The ship's full-load displacement is about 9,200 tons.
Armament: These destroyers are armed with a variety of advanced weaponry, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, Standard Missile (SM) systems, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and various close-in weapon systems (CIWS) for defense against incoming threats.
Aegis Combat System: USS Roosevelt is equipped with the Aegis Combat System, a highly advanced integrated naval weapons system that enhances the ship's capabilities in air and missile defence, as well as other mission areas.
Crew and Complement: The USS Roosevelt typically carries a crew of over 300 officers and enlisted personnel. This includes sailors responsible for ship operations, combat systems, and aviation facilities.
Homeport: The homeport of the USS Roosevelt has varied over the years, and it may be stationed at different naval bases depending on operational requirements and maintenance schedules.
2. USS Carney (DDG-64) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in the United States Navy.
The USS Carney was commissioned on April 13, 1996.
The ship has a length of approximately 505 feet (154 meters) and a beam (width) of 67 feet (20 meters). The full-load displacement of the USS Carney is around 8,900 tons.
3. USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer. It is named in honour of Captain Thomas J. Hudner Jr., a decorated naval aviator and Medal of Honor recipient, who crash-landed his plane in an attempt to rescue his downed squadron mate, Ensign Jesse L. Brown, who was the Navy's first African American aviator. Hudner's selfless and heroic actions are a testament to his dedication to his fellow servicemembers.
The USS Thomas Hudner was commissioned on December 1, 2018.
4. USS Ramage (DDG-61) is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer in the United States Navy.
The USS Ramage was commissioned on July 21, 1995. It is named in honour of Vice Admiral Lawson P. Ramage, a World War II submarine commander and Medal of Honor recipient.
Supply Ships
These vessels provide logistics support, including fuel, ammunition, and other necessary
supplies for the CSG.
Carrier Air Wing (CVW)
A mix of aircraft, including fighter jets, reconnaissance planes, early warning aircraft, and more, operate from the carrier.
The USS Gerald R. Ford, as the carrier at the centre of CSG 12, would be responsible for power projection, maintaining air superiority, and supporting a range of mission profiles, including deterrence, sea control, and power projection.