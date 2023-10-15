After Israeli strike, four-year-old Gazan only survivor from family of fourteen
Four-year-old Fulla Al-Laham woke up alone in Khan Younis's hospital, where she was rushed by rescuers from the ruins of her home which was destroyed by an Israeli air strike that killed 14 family members, including her mother, father and siblings.
The Palestinian family's home was hit in an Israeli air strike, as part of a wave of attacks that Gaza health officials said killed more than 2,300 people, a quarter of them children, and wounded nearly 10,000.
Seeing Fulla with her eyes open brought a brief moment of joy for her grandmother Um Muhammed, who lost her son and his family during the air strike.
Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for a rampage in which its fighters stormed through Israeli towns a week ago, shooting civilians and seizing scores of hostages in the worst attack on civilians in Israel's history.
Some 1,300 people were killed in a brutal onslaught that shocked Israel, over the killing and horrifying mobile phone footage and reports from medical and emergency services of atrocities in the towns and kibbutzes that were overrun.
In response, Israeli jets and artillery have subjected Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said early on Sunday that 300 people, mostly children and women, had been killed, and 800 more had been injured in Gaza during the last 24 hours.
Reuters