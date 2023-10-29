Thailand decries killing of innocent civilians in Gaza and Israel

The statement referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict also cited the video clip of a Thai national being killed that was shown at the recent UN General Assembly meeting.

The statement slammed the action, saying “such horrific brutality has stirred a sense of outrage not only among Thais but undoubtedly people throughout the world”. It also said the release of such images does not afford proper respect for the deceased or due consideration for the victim’s family.

The statement also called for the immediate release of all hostages, regardless of nationality.

PM Srettha Thavisin was the first to condemn the conflict when news broke out of a couple of Thai nationals being killed in Israel.

“We strongly condemn this attack, which has tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives and injury to civilians,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).