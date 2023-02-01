Russia spy chief says Nato will fail to inflict strategic defeat on Moscow

Naryshkin criticized Washington's latest promises of military aid, saying Moscow had "taken note of the expansion in both the volume and the range of military equipment being supplied."

He said the United States and its allies were "determined to wage war with Russia to the last Ukrainian."

Following promises by the United States, Germany and several other European countries to deliver dozens of tanks to Ukraine, Russian officials such as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov have accused Nato countries of taking a more active role in the war.

Kyiv and the West say military supplies are vital to help Ukraine defend itself against what they say is an illegal war of aggression being waged by Russia which sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February last year in what it called a "special military operation."

Reuters