Putin's suspension of nuclear treaty threatens future of arms control, says analyst

Alleging that the United States was turning the war into a global conflict, Putin, on Tuesday said Russia was suspending participation in the New START treaty, its last major arms control treaty with Washington.

Analyst Heather Williams, Director of The Project on Nuclear Issues and A Senior Fellow in The International Security Program at The Center for Strategic and International Studies said "With the end of New START, we're not just losing an arms control agreement, we're losing a really important communication channel and we're losing that communication channel at the exact moment when we need it most when nuclear risks are rising when Putin is making all these nuclear threats,".