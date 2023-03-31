White House: Russian spying charges against US reporter "ridiculous"

Russia said on Thursday that it would grant the United States consular access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was remanded in custody earlier, accused of spying.

The US State Department is in direct contact with the Russian government over his detention.

A Moscow court ruled that a US journalist for the Wall Street Journal newspaper should be detained for nearly two months on suspicion of spying for Washington, the most serious move against a foreign journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russia's FSB security service said earlier on Thursday it had opened a criminal case against US national Gershkovich on suspicion of espionage and the Kremlin said he had been "caught red-handed."

Gershkovich, who has been working for the Journal for just over a year, told the court he was not guilty. His employer said the case against him, believed to be the first criminal case for espionage against a foreign journalist in post-Soviet Russia, was based on a false allegation.

The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded the immediate release of "trusted and dedicated reporter" Gershkovich. " We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family," the newspaper said.

Espionage under Russian law can be punishable by up to 20 years in jail.