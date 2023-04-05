Ukrainian soldier pleads 'partly guilty' at Russia's first war crime trial

Anton Cherednik, a member of Ukraine's naval infantry, faced charges in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don of trying to seize power by force, of using prohibited methods of warfare and of murdering a civilian in Mariupol in March last year in the conflict's early days.

It was the first time Russia had accused a member of Ukraine's armed forces of war crimes, according to Russian news outlets and the court's press service.

Cherednik stood in the enclosed glass dock wearing a dark T-shirt and coat.