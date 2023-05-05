Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin

"We can’t do anything about it, can we? We live in an awesome country, the best-protected country," said Anastasia, a woman in her 30s who, like other passersby interviewed in central Moscow, declined to give her surname.

The administration accused the United States on Thursday of orchestrating what it says, without providing evidence, was a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at Putin's quarters in the small hours of Wednesday.

Kyiv and Washington denied responsibility, and security analysts ridiculed the notion of an assassination attempt.

Some said if Kyiv was responsible, its aim would have been to demonstrate that even the distant Russian capital, preparing for May 9 Victory Day celebrations, could not shut out the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But the war seemed far from the minds of Muscovites out on streets no less animated than usual on a chilly spring day.