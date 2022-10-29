Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary meets U.S. Ambassador to discuss APEC Summit preparations

In attendance were also the Chief of the APEC 2022 Task Force, the Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs and the Deputy Director-General of the Department of American and South Pacific Affairs.

Both sides had a productive discussion on the preparation for the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in November to ensure its smooth running and successful delivery of tangible outcomes, to drive inclusive and sustainable growth for Thailand and APEC. They also stressed the need to ensure continuity of priorities as Thailand hands over the responsibilities to the US as the APEC host next year.

On this occasion, both sides reaffirmed a shared commitment to further enhance Thailand – U.S. alliance and strategic partnership as well as promote closer cooperation in multi-faceted areas, both at the bilateral and regional levels.