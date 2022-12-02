US Treasury's Adeyemo says $60 oil price cap will limit Russia's revenues

Adeyemo told the Reuters NEXT conference that he believes that EU member countries will finalize the price cap agreement because they have consistently applied sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union tentatively agreed earlier on a $60 level to start the price cap, with a regular adjustment mechanism.

"It's in the range of prices that we've been talking about for a while in terms of creating and helping us do two things. One is reducing Russia's revenues. But the second one is making sure that we keep Russian barrels on the market," Adeyemo said.

Adeyemo told also that the price of gasoline had come down from highs seen over the summer, but prices were still too high overall, and the administration was doing everything it could to ease supply chain pressures.