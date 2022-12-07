How Rolls-Royce plans to power Nasa's moon base

“We are in a new space race, there's a lot of commercial opportunities but also agencies having aspirations to go to the moon, stay there and beyond," Matthew Marriott, Rolls-Royce engineer said.

‘’So what we're looking at here is a scale model of our micro-reactor core system.’

Perhaps better known for its engines, British engineering firm, Rolls-Royce has spent more than 60 years quietly building the power plants for the UK’s fleet of nuclear submarines…

The experience it hopes will help it compete in the new space race, according to engineer Matthew Marriott.

“There's a lot of commercial opportunities but also agencies having aspirations to go to the moon, stay there and beyond. And, really in order for everyone to do that they need power and reliable power. There are power options in space, solar electricity being a good opportunity. But there are instances where solar isn't a viable option. It can't deliver you the power that you need for space. So this product, that is sat here behind me, will enable all of these companies to realise their ambitions in space.”

NASA plans to establish a base on the moon as a stepping stone for eventual human expeditions to Mars.

Astronauts would go there to learn the skills needed for deep space missions.