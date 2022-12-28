Massive flight cancellations leave hundreds of suitcases stranded at US airports

At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC, travellers went through a rollercoaster of emotions as they combed through rows of suitcases and duffel bags to find their missing luggage.

Diane Ohashi, a traveller who spent Christmas at an airport after her flight to Washington, DC was cancelled, was overwhelmed to find her missing suitcase that had presents for her brother.

"I came to see my brother and wanted to surprise him. And I got stuck in Dallas, and I spent Christmas by myself, and here I am. And I wasn't expecting to find my luggage, and I literally had nothing. And Southwest didn't want to pay for anything. They didn't want to reimburse me. They didn't want to put me in a hotel. So I dished out extra money to fly with American Airlines. And I finally got here. And I found my bags," Ohashi said.

Some, like Marla Makowka, waited in a long line patiently to inquire about their lost luggage.

"It is what it is. It's a big mess, but it's okay. You know, it's Christmas. It's Christmas. Yeah. This is not these people's fault I don't know what happened in the world of Southwest in general, but, you know, I think it's a time to be kind and generous and it is what it is. So I'll stand, I'll wait and it'll show up when it shows up," Makowka said.

Bill Gem, from Amarillo, Texas, raised his hands in the air and exclaimed, "yoo, hoo!" after a Southwest Airlines staff member found the last of his four pieces of luggage. "Has anyone given you a hug, saying thank you?" Gem said, hugging the staff member as she wheeled his luggage back to him.