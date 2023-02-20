Blinken, in Turkey, pledges $100 million more in earthquake aid

Blinken arrived in Turkey on Sunday for an official visit and discussions on how Washington can further assist Ankara as it grapples with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people.

After arriving at Incirlik Air Base, Blinken took a helicopter tour of the quake-struck area with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Blinken later visited an aid logistics centre and helped military personnel load humanitarian aid.

“I just had a chance to fly over today to see some of the devastations and it's really hard to put into words,” Blinken told reporters.