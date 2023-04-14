Texas county keeps libraries open amid fight over banned books

"When it comes to LGBT issues, that's really a topic that I think... it's an adult topic. We're talking about sexual orientation," Bellamy said. "I don't think that a child should be exposed to homosexual or heterosexual content that is explicit in that way."

County Judge Ron Cunningham, the top elected official in the county, announced after the executive session that the libraries would remain open and said "We will try this in the courts, not through social media or through news media".

He said the books had been returned to the shelves, but did not say when.

Among the books removed, according to the lawsuit, were "Caste: The Origins of our Discontent" by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson and "They Called Themselves the K.K.K.: The Birth of an American Terrorist Group" by Susan Campbell Bartoletti.

Over 1,600 titles, mostly addressing racism and LGBTQ issues, have been removed from libraries in 32 states in the past year, according to the writers' organization PEN America.