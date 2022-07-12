Texans fear blackouts as electricity demand stresses power grid

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) warned of a potential shortage in reserves "with no market solution available." Its website showed the operator entered late afternoon with about 3,600 megawatts of operating reserves - which could power three-quarters of a million homes.

"We have approached all Texans and Texas businesses to conserve energy," an ERCOT spokesperson said via email, adding the grid was not currently in emergency mode.

Unlike other U.S. states operated by two national power grids in the western and eastern regions of the country, Texas largely runs on its own independent power grid.

Michael Webber, professor in energy resources at University of Texas at Austin, said Texas’ isolation from other power grids has advantages for innovation but encounters problems when demand for electricity surges during the hotter and colder months of the year.

“The good news is we’ve been able to experiment with market design. We’ve been able to build a lot of things like transmission lines and power plants and wind farms and solar farms,” Webber said. “The bad news is when times are tough; we can’t lean on our neighbours for help. And when they’re having a tough time, we can’t help them out.”

In Houston, city officials said municipal buildings doubling as cooling centres are equipped with backup generators in case of blackouts. Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said his agency is prepared for the worst, from using backup power to even relocating to respond to emergencies.