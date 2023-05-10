Biden, McCarthy divided over debt ceiling but talks continue

After about an hour of talks in the Oval Office, Biden, a Democrat, and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, showed no signs of softening their positions as default looms as early as June 1. But talks among aides may continue as soon as Tuesday night on the federal budget.

Biden called the meeting “productive” and reported that McCarthy said during the meeting that the US would not default on its debt. “Everyone in the meeting understood the risks of default,” Biden said.

McCarthy underscored a lack of progress. "I didn't see any new movement," McCarthy told reporters after the meeting, complaining that Biden didn't agree to talks until time was running out. "That's not a way to govern," he said. The White House, he said "has no plan B."