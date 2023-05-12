McCarthy calls for action after US House passes Republican bill tightening border security

The package, which Democrats have warned will be blocked in the Senate, would set tight limits on asylum seekers and require them to apply for US protection outside the country. It also would resume the construction of a wall along the border and expand federal law enforcement efforts.

The House voted 219-213 to pass the bill, with no Democrats in favour and one Republican opposed.

The vote occurred in anticipation of the Thursday midnight expiration of the Title 42 immigration restriction that began under former President Donald Trump in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has allowed US authorities to expel migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum, citing health concerns.