Biden, facing debt ceiling debate, could skip Australia part of Asia trip

Expanding the work requirements has been a key demand of Republicans, who are also pushing for spending cuts in exchange for their votes to raise the debt limit.

Biden and McCarthy have little time to strike a deal. On Monday, the Treasury Department reiterated its warning that it could run short of money to pay all its bills as soon as June 1, triggering a default that economists say would be likely to spark a sharp economic downturn.

McCarthy on Tuesday told reporters that his party, which controls the chamber by a 222-213 margin, would only agree to a deal that cuts spending.

Both parties agree on the need for urgent action.

Quad meeting in Sydney cancelled after Biden postponement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday the Quad meeting of the leaders of Australia, Japan, India and the United States would not go ahead in Sydney next week after speaking with US President Joe Biden overnight.

Biden postponed his plans to travel to Australia and Papua New Guinea on Tuesday due to an unfolding crisis over the US debt ceiling, prompting the cancellation of the Sydney meeting.

Albanese indicated that the four leaders would meet at the G7 Summit to be held in Japan later this month.

Biden had planned to attend a meeting of the four so-called Quad nations - the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The group was formed with a mind toward countering China's rising influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Reuters