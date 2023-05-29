McCarthy, Biden predict Congress will pass debt ceiling deal

But McCarthy dismissed threats of opposition within his own party, saying "over 95%" of House Republicans were "overwhelmingly excited" about the deal.

To win the speaker's gavel, McCarthy agreed to enable any single House member to call for a vote to unseat him, potentially making him vulnerable to ouster by disgruntled Republicans. The speaker said he was "not at all" concerned about that possibility.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said he expected Democratic support for the deal but declined in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" to estimate how many of his party members would vote for it.

Several credit-rating agencies have put the United States on review for a possible downgrade, which would push up borrowing costs and undercut its standing as the backbone of the global financial system.

During a brief meeting with reporters on Sunday evening following a phone talk with the speaker, Biden urged lawmakers to pass the budget deal he struck with McCarthy, saying he did not make too many concessions to end a debt limit crisis.

Biden told reporters at the White House that he believed McCarthy negotiated in good faith and had the votes to pass the agreement, which the president said protects his key policy priorities and is "good news" for the American people.

