Apple unveils new Vision Pro Augmented Reality headset, with a $3,499 price tag

The exterior screen goes dark when a user is fully immersed in a virtual world. When a person approaches a user who is in full virtual mode, the headset will show both the user and the outside person to each other.

"You're never isolated from people around you," said Apple's human interface chief Alan Dye. "You can see them, and they can see you."

The Vision Pro has two hours of use with an external battery, which Apple said would reduce the weight on the user's head. However, the device must be plugged into the wall or battery pack and there is no standalone use.

Apple's headset will be available early next year in the US with more countries coming later in 2024.

"I think the expectations were met and exceeded," said tech analyst Carolina Milanesi. "If you just listened to the crowd's reaction, there was a lot of excitement."

In its most visually striking difference from Meta's headsets, the device also has an exterior display that shows the user's eyes to people in the outside world.

The exterior screen goes dark when a user is fully immersed in a virtual world. When a person approaches a user who is in full virtual mode, the headset will show both the user and the outside person to each other, an augmented reality advancement over Meta's devices which show a more basic video feed of the outside world.