US Senate backs sweeping defence policy bill, sets up clash with House bill

The Democratic-controlled Senate passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, by 86 to 11, with strong support from both Democrats and Republicans.

The fiscal 2024 NDAA, which authorizes a record $886 billion in spending, is one of the few major bills Congress passes every year. It governs everything from pay raises for the troops - this year's will be 5.2% - to purchases of ships and aircraft to policies such as support for Ukraine.